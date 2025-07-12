150 kg of sea cucumbers seized in Nagapattinam, smuggling bid foiled

Chennai: In a major crackdown on marine wildlife trafficking, around 150 kilograms of illegally harvested sea cucumbers were seized near Keechankuppam in Nagapattinam district on Saturday.

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh, was discovered during a joint operation by forest officials and the Marine Police. This is the third such seizure in the district within the month, highlighting a troubling trend in the illegal trade of this protected marine species.

Acting on a tip-off, enforcement teams raided a secluded area near the Salt Road in Keechankuppam, adjacent to a local burial ground. The sea cucumbers - banned under Indian wildlife laws - were found hidden in brine-filled containers, concealed within a grave enclosure, ready to be transported to Sri Lanka via Rameswaram.

Officials suspect the smuggling operation was orchestrated by Muruganandham, a resident of Salt Road and a known repeat offender in sea cucumber trafficking.

He reportedly fled the scene upon spotting the approaching team, leaving the contraband behind.

Sources in the Forest Department revealed that Muruganandham has been implicated in over 20 previous cases of attempting to smuggle sea cucumbers, all following a similar route via Rameswaram.

Sea cucumbers, considered a delicacy and used in traditional medicine in parts of East Asia, are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act in India. Their harvesting, possession, and trade are strictly prohibited.

The species plays a vital ecological role in maintaining the health of the seabed, making their protection crucial for marine biodiversity.

The enforcement operation was led by Marine Police Inspector Ramesh Kumar and Forest Range Officer Adhilingam. The seized marine animals were handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on marine wildlife crimes and have intensified surveillance along the Nagapattinam coast, particularly in known smuggling hotspots.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend Muruganandham and trace his wider network of illegal trade. The repeated seizures this month have raised concerns among environmentalists and authorities alike, calling for stronger coastal monitoring and stricter enforcement of wildlife protection norms.



