1,520 cops in Jammu region get promotions on Diwali
The police authorities on Monday promoted 1,520 personnel across various ranks in the Jammu region on the occasion of Diwali — a festival symbolising...
The police authorities on Monday promoted 1,520 personnel across various ranks in the Jammu region on the occasion of Diwali — a festival symbolising hope and new beginnings, officials said. The promotion orders were issued by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti. The promotions encompass multiple ranks across the force, reflecting structured career progression for deserving personnel, an official said.
The promotees include 10 assistant sub-inspectors promoted to sub-inspector, four head constables elevated to assistant sub-inspector, 874 selection grade constables promoted to head constable, and 632 constables elevated to selection grade constable.
These advancements mark an important milestone in the professional journeys of the officers, acknowledging their years of service, tireless efforts, and commitment to upholding the values and reputation of the Jammu Police, the officials said.