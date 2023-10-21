16 women among 174 candidates in fray for Nov 7 Mizoram Assembly polls

Aizawl: A total of 174 candidates including 16 women in Mizoram have filed their nominations for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 7, an election official said on Saturday.

According to an official, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), opposition Congress and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a local party, have fielded candidates in all the 40 Assembly constituencies.

The BJP nominated candidates in 23 seats, Aam Aadmi Party in four seats while 27 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

State unit presidents of most of the political parties – Chief Minister Zoramthanga (MNF), Lalsawta (Congress), Lalduhoma (ZPM), Vanlalhmuaka (BJP) are contesting this election.

MNF supremo Zoramthanga is re-contesting from the Aizawl East-1 seat, BJP state chief Vanlalhmuaka is contesting from Dampa seat, Congress' Mizoram unit chief Lalsawta is in fray from Aizawl West-III constituency. ZPM president Lalduhoma is seeking re-election from Serchhip seat.

Of Mizoram's 11 districts, highest numbers of 55 candidates have been fighting in 12 seats of Aizawl district while the lowest number of three candidates are in the electoral fray in the lone seat of Hnahthial district.

October 20 (Friday) was the last date for filing of nominations, while Monday is the last date for withdrawal of nomination.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, a total of 209 candidates, including 18 women, contested the elections.

Of the 209 candidates, 81 male candidates and 16 women forfeited their deposits in the last elections.