17 record statements on Puri stampede

Bhubaneswar: Seventeen persons recorded their statements at the public hearing on the stampede in Puri in which three persons were killed and 50 others injured, according to an official statement. The administrative inquiry into the tragic incident, which happened on June 29, is being carried out by Development Commissioner Anu Garg. She has been mandated by the State government to submit a report on how the incident happened and what measures could be taken to avoid such a situation in the future. Garg held the public hearing at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar, according to the statement.

“Seventeen persons/organisations attended the public hearing and recorded their statements,” it said. Garg also visited the stampede site near the Gundicha temple in Puri and spoke to different stakeholders about the incident.

The State government had earlier urged the people to share information, video footage or any other materials related to the stampede for a proper and transparent inquiry.

The Opposition BJD and Congress have demanded a judicial probe into the incident, stating that the tragedy took place despite around 10,000 security personnel being deployed for the Rath Yatra.