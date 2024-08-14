Live
Just In
17-Year-Old Stabbed In Tindivanam; Five Arrested In Connection With The Attack
- A 17-year-old student in Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu, was stabbed during a confrontation over road conditions.
- Five men have been arrested following the incident, which occurred just 30 meters from a police station.
Highlights:
A 17-year-old student in Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu, was stabbed while returning home, leading to the arrest of five men.
The incident happened as the teenager was riding his two-wheeler back from the bus stand. He lost control of his vehicle after crossing a speed breaker and fell. Frustrated, he voiced complaints about the poorly constructed roads.
Abi, a local butcher nearby, allegedly took offense at the student's remarks, sparking a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Abi reportedly drew a knife and stabbed the boy in his left arm. He then grabbed another knife from a nearby barber shop and attacked the boy again.
Four others with Abi joined in the assault before fleeing the scene, which was just 30 meters from a police station.
Passersby rescued the injured boy and rushed him to JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry for treatment. The student’s family filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of Abi and his accomplices in Puducherry. They have since been sent to prison. The police have launched a further investigation into the case.