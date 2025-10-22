19 candidates in fray for Nuapada by-poll

Nuapada: In all, 19 candidates filed nomination papers for the November 11 by-poll to Nuapada Assembly constituency, a statement by the Chief Electoral office (CEO) of Odisha said on Monday.

Out of the 19 candidates, eight are from various political parties while 11 are contesting as independents. The candidates who have filed nomination papers from various parties are Snehangini Chhuria (Biju Janata Dal), Jay Dholakia (Bharatiya Janata Party), Ghasiram Majhi (Congress), Ramakant Hati (Samajwadi Party), Hemant Thandi (Bahujan Mukti Party), Raja Ram Sahu (Bahujan Samaj Party), Shukadhar Dandasena (Odisha Janata Dal) and Sitaram Behera (Rashtriya Parivartan Dal).

The 11 Independents are Ashrya Mahanand, Engineer Chakrant Jena, Purushottam Behera, Kamal Kumar Chhatria, Bhubanlal Sahu, Lochan Majhi, Bhujbal Adbong, Kishore Kumar Baga, Bhakta Bandhu Dharua, Neeta Baga and Laxmi Kant Tandi. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24 (Friday).

The BJD’s Chhuria was the last among the major parties to file her nomination on Monday. Accompanied by senior party leaders and MLAs, including Pramila Mallik, the Opposition chief whip in the Assembly, Chhuria submitted her documents to the Sub-Collector’s office in Nuapada district.

Before filing the nomination papers, she offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple in Telipada of Nuapada. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September.

The BJD reposed faith in Chhuria, a former minister and two-time MLA from Attabira in neighbouring Bargarh district, after late Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay joined the BJP.

Following the filing of her nomination, Chhhuria told mediapersons: “With the blessings of former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, I have filed my nomination papers for the Nuapada by-election. On this occasion, I convey my gratitude to my leader Naveen Patnaik. I also extend my thanks and appreciation to all the women, elderly persons, youth and BJD workers of the Nuapada constituency who joined me in large numbers and expressed their support for my candidature.”

She further said the party will seek votes by highlighting the failures of the current BJP-led double engine government and the good work done by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the past. Chhuria also claimed that people from all sections of society including Dalits, tribals and OBCs are frustrated with the BJP government’s rule and reminiscing about the success of the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government.

Expressing confidence in the BJD’s win in the ensuing by-poll, she said: “As they (people of Nuapada) have heartily welcomed us, our journey to victory will be successful and BJD will win the seat with blessings of all.”

The candidates of both the Congress and the ruling BJP, Ghasiram Majhi and Jay Dholakia, respectively filed their nominations on Saturday.