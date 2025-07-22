19 killed in Bangla jet crash

Dhaka: Nineteen people died after a Bangladesh fighter jet crashed into the campus of the Milestone School and College in capital Dhaka's Uttara neighbourhood on Monday. The pilot - identified as Flight Lieutenant Mohammed Toukir Islam - 16 children, including a Class VI student, and two teachers were killed in the crash that took place early afternoon.

Over 100 people, many of whom are students, were injured, some with severe burns.

They have been rushed to nearby medical facilities. At least eight of the injured are in critical condition, doctors said, while a medical professional at the city's National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery said the number of injured is increasing.

The country's interim leader, Mohammed Yunus, expressed "deep grief and sorrow" over the incident in a post on X. "The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable," he said. "This is a moment of profound pain for the nation." Yunus' office also released a list of emergency phone numbers and helplines.