1st Vande Bharat sleeper express set to launch soon

1st Vande Bharat sleeper express set to launch soon
New Delhi: The Indian Railways is all set to kick off the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express designed for a more comfortable travel, reportedly connecting Delhi and Patna via Prayagraj in just 11.5 hours.

The train is expected to commence services ahead of Diwali 2025. Other reports suggested that similar Vande Bharat sleeper trains would also run on multiple routes between Delhi to Ahmedabad and Bhopal.

