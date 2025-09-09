Live
- Tourism Minister receives PGRS petitions
- CM, BJP chief avail 50% traffic fine discount, clear pending violations
- ICMR team to visit Turakapalem today
- Rain has damaged crops on 5.2 lakh hectares: CM
- Permissions for market as per procedure: GMC
- BWSSB survey to detect illegal connections
- AISF opposes PPP model for medical colleges
- Detailed reports on urea distribution sought
- Astronaut Shukla to motivate students in ISRO-led interaction
- MoU inked for soft-skill training of journalists as CSR activity
1st Vande Bharat sleeper express set to launch soon
Highlights
New Delhi: The Indian Railways is all set to kick off the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express designed for a more comfortable travel,...
New Delhi: The Indian Railways is all set to kick off the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express designed for a more comfortable travel, reportedly connecting Delhi and Patna via Prayagraj in just 11.5 hours.
The train is expected to commence services ahead of Diwali 2025. Other reports suggested that similar Vande Bharat sleeper trains would also run on multiple routes between Delhi to Ahmedabad and Bhopal.
Next Story