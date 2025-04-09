1win Brings Colors to India with a Joyful Holi Celebration

Holi is a massive national celebration in India that unites millions of people within one country and gives them the feeling of freedom. To show that that festival is meaningful for many Indians, 1win decided to help Indians to feel the vibe of the holiday even more through “We Care. We Share” program.

An exclusive Holi gift will be a perfect addition to the festival celebration and will make your day brighter. You will find everything you need for Holi in that pack, for example, colored powder, sweet treats and merch items from the company

Why Is Holi So Popular in India?

The answer to that question comes from the antic times when people started celebrating the beginning of spring. In addition to that, they showed that the forces of goodness and kindness always beat the darkness. Therefore, they throw the colorful powder in the air and get rid of their social statuses on that day.

Why Does 1win Help Indians?

Many Indians can’t take part in Holi, because they can’t afford the celebration. That is why 1win teamed up with popular Indian personalities who donated money in order to make the festival accessible for all.

Some of the most popular Indian influencers decided to help 1win in distribution of the initiative around the country and shared the news about special Holi kits. The company will deliver them to the most populated districts and regions in order to make the celebration even more colorful, kind and uniting.

The Opinion of Influencers About 1win Holi

While inspiring more and more people to celebrate Holi together, 1win attracts some of the most popular bloggers and influencers all over India to help and donate to charity.

“Holi is not just about playing; it is about giving. This time, we thought, why not celebrate Holi with those around us who need a little color of happiness in their lives? Even a small effort can create a big joy. Because we care, we share.” — say Kanika Sharma and Dhirendra Chauhan Rajput, who supported the 1win initiative of Holi for all Indians.

Explore More About 1win Charity

The company makes Holi accessible for all who want to celebrate it and feel the joy of unity with others. The company hopes, that the holiday is a perfect event to get rid of statuses and show, that it is an important day for everyone,

Get acquainted with all information about the project at www.1win.charity .

What Is 1win Charity?

It’s not a secret that our world is full of social injustice, health problems, poverty, and ecology catastrophes. The project supports the communities who require help through “We Care. We Share” initiative. 1win can’t change the world, but with the aid of popular influencers and companies it can definitely make our planet a better place for all of us