2 crore corona tests done so far

New Delhi: More than 2 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including more than 6.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. Recovered cases are now double of the active cases. The case fatality rate is lowest since the first lockdown.

Many states have increased their testing capacity, both RT - PCR & Rapid Antigen tests. 28 states & union territories performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. Goa, Delhi, Tripura, & Tamil Nadu have increased their testing capacity.

Cumulative positivity of India is 8.89%. States with positivity less than 10% are Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, UP, Haryana, Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka. Last week's positivity of India was 11% which means a few states are showing rise in COVID-19 cases.

This is the first time after the first lockdown that the fatality rate is at the lowest, at 2.10%. Fatality rate has seen a progressive decline and it is continuing, which is a good sign.

Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, which are starting within a week at 17 sites.