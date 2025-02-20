2 deaths in septic tank: NHRC seeks report from West Bengal officials

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report within two weeks from West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district and police administration over the death of two persons after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the media report published on February 16, the NHRC said that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victims.

The Commission issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Purba Medinipur, calling for a detailed report within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of the investigation of the cases as well as compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

According to media reports, that two persons died and two others of the same family were taken ill after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank in Nandigram Block of Vekutia village.

The media report said one of the victims, who first entered the septic tank to clean it, cried for help after inhaling poisonous gas.

Hearing his cries, three of his family members rushed to rescue him but they also inhaled the toxic gas and lost consciousness. All four were rushed to the hospital but only two of them survived, said the report.

Earlier, this week the Commission sought detailed reports from the West Bengal and Odisha governments over several issues pertaining to curbing incidents of acid attack cases in their respective states.

The Commission asked the Chief Secretaries of both the states to submit their reports within six weeks from the receipt of the order.

The NHRC issued the order while hearing a petition filed by human rights activist and advocate Radhakanta Tripathy.

Quoting various incidents of acid attacks in Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and other parts of India, Tripathy in his petition stated that the acid attack survivors in India were deprived of justice.

He requested the commission to ensure justice, safety, security, payment of compensation and rehabilitation measures for the acid attack survivors in India.

Taking cognisance of the application, the commission issued a notice to the stakeholders seeking an Action Taken Report over incidents of acid attacks, payment of compensation and steps to check such heinous incidents on November 25, 2024.

The NHRC after examination of the reports expressed serious concerns over the lapses of the state governments in providing a safe environment to the citizens, especially women.



