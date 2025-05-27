Live
2 High Court CJs, Bombay HC judge elevated as SC judges
New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointments of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court. The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai decided to recommend the names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.
"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following chief justices/judge of the high courts, as judges in the Supreme Court – Justice N V Anjaria, Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice A S Chandurkar," said a resolution uploaded on the apex court website.