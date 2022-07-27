2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo

New Delhi: Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were killed on Tuesday during violent protests in the Central African country, a BSF spokesperson and the UN said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was deeply grieved at the loss of the two valiant Indian peacekeepers and demanded that the perpetrators of the "outrageous attacks" must be held accountable and brought to justice.

The Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The two soldiers were part of MONUSCO - the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in strife-torn Democratic Republic Congo. At least five people were killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo's eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country, the Associated Press reported from Kinshasa, the country's capital.

Both the deceased BSF personnel were in the rank of head constable and hailed from Rajasthan, a senior officer said.

"On 26 July, two BSF personnel of the UN Peacekeeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests," a spokesperson for

the Border Security Force (BSF) said in New Delhi.