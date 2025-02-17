2 more records set at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir, an initiative of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), has set a record and earned a place in the Asia and India Book of Records. These records acknowledge the 33-day non-stop Rudri Path recitation by Brahmgyani Vedic scholars of DJVM. The chanting began on January 14 at 3 AM and concluded on February 16 at 4 AM. During this period, a total of 566 Brahmgyani Vedic scholars recited the Rudra Ashtadhyayi Samhita (Rudri Path) from the Shukla Yajurveda 11,151 times, totalling 2,642,409 mantras for a total of 794 hours.

All the scholars who participated were disciples of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, who had gathered at the Sector-9 campsite of the Sansthan.

Pramil Dwivedi, Official Adjudicator of Asia and India Book of Record presented the certificate to the president of the Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, Swami Adityanand, and the secretary, Swami Narendranand. While sharing his thoughts, Dwivedi said, "The initiative taken by Sansthan in Vedic chanting is commendable. Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir has now been officially honoured with two records. The pure Sanskrit pronunciation and selfless spirit with which these Vedic scholars have set this extraordinary, historic record is truly remarkable. I am confident that this will play a leading role in nurturing and promoting Indian Vedic culture." Sadhvi Deepa Bharti, in charge of Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir, expressed, "The Sansthan takes pride in being the first spiritual organisation to undertake such an extraordinary initiative, a feat never witnessed in history. However, this achievement is not just about setting records; our ultimate goal is to awaken a sense of peace and unity in every heart through Vedic chanting."