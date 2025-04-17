2 nurses didn’t intervene when air hostess assaulted

Gurugram: The accused behind the sexual assault of a flight attendant on a ventilator in Medanta Hospital is yet to be identified, police said on Wednesday as the upscale NCR hospital said the allegations yet to be substantiated and it is fully cooperating with the probe.

All relevant documents, including the hospital’s CCTV camera footage of the time period in question, have been given to the Gurugram police, Dr. Sanjay Durani, Medical Superintendent of Medanta, Medicity, Gurugram said in a statement.

The 46-year-old woman, in her complaint, has alleged that she came to Gurugram for training on behalf of her company. While staying in a hotel here, her health deteriorated following a drowning incident, after which she was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

On April 5, her husband admitted her to another hospital in Gurugram. However, after getting discharged on April 13, she told her husband about the harrowing details of the assault she went through at the hospital. “On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me,” the complaint read. As she was on the ventilator, she could not speak and was very scared, the woman said, and added that she was in a semi conscious state and during the assault “two nurses were around her but they did not intervene”.

“We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities,” the hospital said in the statement.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said, “A probe is underway and we are trying to identify the accused first.”

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified staff members of the hospital at Sadar police station on Monday, police said. The victim’s statement was recorded before the magistrate in the court on Monday. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital’s CCTV cameras and duty charts to identify the accused, the spokesperson said.