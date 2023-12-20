2 patients test Covid positive in Jaisalmer, Health dept calls review meeting

Jaipur: Two patients have tested Covid positive in Jaisalmer on Wednesday, said Director Public Health Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur in the meeting called by the health department to review preparations for Covid.

“According to medical experts, there is no need to be worried. This virus is not of a serious nature, hence both the patients have been advised to remain in home isolation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh instructed the Medical Department to be alert and make necessary preparations as a precautionary measure after the emergence of Covid cases in various states of the country.

She constituted a state-level committee under the chairmanship of Medical Education Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate for Covid management and has given instructions to prepare a graded response system (availability of medical facilities according to the number of cases), so that if necessary, patients can get the treatment immediately.

On Wednesday, Singh was reviewing the cases of Covid-19, ILI and SARI in her room at the Government Secretariat. It was revealed in the meeting that according to medical experts, the new sub-variant of Covid, Source CoV-2 JN.1, is not dangerous.

Singh said that about 90 per cent of the patients who test positive for this sub-variant do not need to be admitted to hospital and are recovering with normal treatment in home isolation.

She said that despite there being no threat from the SARS-CoV-2 JN.1 sub-variant, all necessary preparations related to Covid management should be ensured in the state as a precautionary measure. She ordered a mock drill again on December 26 to test the medical facilities including tests, medicines, beds, oxygen etc. in the state hospitals as well as private hospitals.

Singh instructed officials to write letters to the District Collectors regarding Covid management. She said that as per the advisory of the Government of India for prevention and preparedness against Covid, an advisory should be issued in the state also, so that the general public remains aware and the medical institutions remain in alert mode.

She said that serious patients suffering from ILI and respiratory diseases should be continuously monitored and samples should be taken for testing as required. Also, information of patients should be uploaded on IHIP portal daily.