2 terrorists, civilian killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists and a civilian were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Friday.

Police said during the intervening night of February 24/25, based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in village Amshipora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army's 44 RR and CRPF.

"During the operation, a cluster of houses were cordoned off and searches were started to locate the hiding terrorists," police said.

"During the evacuation of civilians trapped around the suspect spot, two terrorists hiding in the nearby house came out and resorted to indiscriminate firing resulting in grievous injuries to one civilian identified as Shakeel Ahmad son of Abdul Rahim Khan resident of Amshipora, who was immediately evacuated for medical assistance. However he succumbed to his injuries and the terrorists' fire was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter."

Police said in the ensuing encounter, both the terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

They have been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Mir, resident of Chatripora and Shariq Ayoub, resident of Bonpora, Amshipora Shopian.

"As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases," police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-56 rifle, two AK magazines, one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine and 26 AK rounds were recovered from the site of encounter.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.