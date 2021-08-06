2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri encounter

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

"Based on accurate intelligence from JK Police, a joint operation was launched in night of 05 Aug in the forested area of Thanamandi, Rajouri. In the fire fight two terrorists have been neutralised. Operations are under progress," the Army said in tweet.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.