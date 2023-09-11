20 water bodies in Lucknow to be revived, beautified by Lake Man

Lucknow: Nealy 20 lakes and ponds in Lucknow will be revived and developed as major tourist destinations.

The district administration has instructed both, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to embark on the rejuvenation and beautification of 20 prominent ponds and lakes within the capital.

These water bodies are located in Sarojini Nagar, Mohanlalganj, Bakshi-Ka-Talaab, Chinhat, Malihabad, and various other areas.

Anand Malligavad, renowned as the ‘Lake Man of India,’ will be lending his expertise to enhance the aesthetics and restore the vitality of these water bodies.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has mandated that the proposal for developing these ponds and lakes be included in the action plan.

Furthermore, the commissioner has urged officials to collaborate with remote sensing scientists to expedite the survey of these lakes and ponds.

LDA has been tasked with beautifying these major ponds and lakes, enlisting the assistance of experts such as Anand.

At a meeting last month, commissioner Roshan Jacob had convened a meeting to address matters related to these bodies of water.

During the meeting, she issued directives to eradicate illegal encroachments surrounding the ponds.

She also emphasised the need to devise an action plan for their beautification and to ensure these lakes and ponds remain encroachment-free.

The sizes of these ponds and lakes range from 1 to 5 hectares. The development and beautification of these aquatic features will not only enhance the city’s scenic charm but also promote tourism while facilitating water harvesting in the state capital.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said: “The LMC has been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing two lakes. The LMC is currently rejuvenating a lake near Kathauta and another in the new village. Additionally, the LMC has been directed to incorporate the beautification of the lake near Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences into its action plan.”

Meanwhile, an official from the LDA said: “The LDA, in collaboration with Bengaluru resident Anand Malligavad, will enhance the appeal of other lakes and ponds. His expertise is well-known for transforming lakes into natural wonders.”

In addition to the Butler Palace lake, efforts have commenced to develop a lake in the CG City, designed to attract migratory birds.