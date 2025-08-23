20-yr-old man held for trying to scale Parl wall

In a security breach, a 20-year-old man attempted to scale a wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was caught by security personnel and handed over to police, officials said.

Identified as Ram Kumar Bind, the man hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and works in a factory in Surat, Gujarat, police said, adding that he appears to be "mentally incoherent".

"Today at about 5.50 am, one unidentified person approached the Parliament House complex and tried to scale the perimeter wall with the intention to jump inside. However, due to the alertness of the CISF and Delhi Police staff, he was apprehended and handed over to local police for further enquiry," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said the man "appears to be mentally incoherent and further interrogation and verification are in process".

Sources said he tried to gain entry into Parliament by climbing a tree adjoining the boundary wall.

Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, are questioning the man to determine his motive, said the source.

The incident revived memories of the December 13, 2023, breach when two men climbed into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke canisters, while two others carried out a similar act outside.

It coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, raising serious security questions.