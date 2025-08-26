200-Million-Year-Old Crocodile-Like Fossil Unearthed in India

Scientists found a rare fossil of an animal like a crocodile in Rajasthan. It is very old — more than 200 million years.

The fossil is 1.5 to 2 meters long. They also found what might be an old egg.

This animal lived in water and on land. It is an early type of crocodile. This find is special because not many fossils like this are found.

The place where they found it has many old fossils. It might become a place for people to visit and learn about fossils.