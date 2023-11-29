Live
- Telangana Assembly Election 2023 LIVE UPDATES
- Welfare regime can't be defeated Minister Ambati Rambabu
- Economists see India’s GDP growth slowing in second half of FY24
- Delhi High Court displeased over trail construction in Central Ridge, warns against treating it as 'personal fiefdom'
- Trinamool MLAs face Speaker's ire for absence during question hour
- Female actors demand to drop Goa minister from Cabinet for 'insulting' women
- Narayana Murthy bats for more English-medium schools; stresses on quick decisions to compete with China
- Delhi govt notifies Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme
- Gurugram Police arrest criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward
- APC elect new Asian Paralympic Committee Board at 2023 General Assembly
Just In
2016 Surjagarh mine arson case: SC gives Maha govt one-week time to respond to lawyer Gadling’s bail plea
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Maharatra government a period of one week to file a counter-affidavit to the bail plea filed by lawyer Surendra Gadling, who is behind bars in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Maharatra government a period of one week to file a counter-affidavit to the bail plea filed by lawyer Surendra Gadling, who is behind bars in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.
A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih was hearing a special leave petition filed by Gadling against the dismissal of his appeal filed under Section 21(4) of the NIA (National Investigation Agency) Act seeking bail.
"Leave granted. In the event the respondent wants to file an affidavit, they may do so within a period of one week. List on regular hearing day after two weeks," the bench ordered.
As per the details available on the website of the apex court, the matter is likely to be taken up for further hearing on January 3.
In October, the top court had agreed to examine Gadling’s plea and called for a response from the Maharashtra government.
The anti-terror agency charged Gadling for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with Maoist rebels to set ablaze 76 trucks which were carrying iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra. He is further alleged to be involved in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad violence - where clashes erupted between various caste groups after "provocative" speeches were given by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch on December 31, 2017 in Pune.
Gadling had claimed that he is a criminal law practitioner with over 25 years of practice and was falsely implicated in the case, adding that there is no prima facie case against him and the evidence brought on record by the prosecution is neither reliable nor admissible.