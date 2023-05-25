Live
- Chandrababu congratulates Modi ahead of inauguration of new parliament building
- Motorola Edge 40 looks to be a good offering at just Rs 29,999
- Mem Famous: Sumanth Thanks Mahesh And Promises To Come Up With Best Narration
- iPhone 16 may feature a new camera design, iPhone 15 to flaunt new design
- Telangana: KCR sanctions Rs. 105 crores for state formation day celebrations
- New Parliament Building: Everything You Need To Know About It
- Hyderabad: Two-and-a-half-year old girl dies after car runs over her in Hayatnagar
- 2018 Rakbar Khan lynching: Four get seven-year RI, one acquitted
- Hyderabad: Spend at least Rs 500 for Rs 2000 note in Begumpet
- OpenAI closes $175 mn fund to empower other AI startups: Report
2018 Rakbar Khan lynching: Four get seven-year RI, one acquitted
A local court in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday convicted four of the five accused in the 2018 Rakbar Khan mob lynching case.
Jaipur: A local court in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday convicted four of the five accused in the 2018 Rakbar Khan mob lynching case.
While pronouncing the four guilty, Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Sharma said, "Dharmendra Yadav, Paramjit, Vijay Kumar, and Naresh have been held guilty under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint).
"Naval Kishore is being acquitted on account of insufficient evidence against him."
The four convicts have been sent to seven years' imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 10,000 each.
A large number of people had gathered outside the court ahead of the verdict. Security was beefed up with police from several police stations deployed in and around the court.
Advocate Ashok Sharma of the aggrieved party said that on the night of July 20-21, 2018, near Lalawandi village of Ramgarh, Rakbar alias Akbar, 31, a resident of Kolgaon, Haryana, was transporting cows with Aslam Khan, 32, when the villagers surrounded and beat them up.
While Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar was injured and succumbed to his injuries in Ramgarh CHC.
The court has found the accused Paramjit, Dharmendra, Naresh and Vijay Kumar guilty under section 341 and 304 part one.
All these accused were out on bail on the orders of the High Court.
As the court's decision came earlier in the day, the four accused were taken into police custody.
Meanwhile, some people raised slogans against the Gehlot government and Ramgarh MLA Safia Khan.