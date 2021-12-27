2022 will be golden page in new India's history: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Amid rising Covid cases linked to Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that individual alertness and discipline are a big strength of the country in the fight against the new variant of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister on Sunday addressed the nation in his 84th episode of the monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. It is his last edition of the programme during the year 2021.

He hoped that 2022 will be the golden page in building a new India. "The next Mann Ki Baat will take place in the year 2022. Let us keep innovating, doing new things and always keep in mind the progress of our nation and the empowerment of our fellow Indians," the PM said.

"It is our duty to preserve and popularise our culture. It is equally gladdening to see global efforts that celebrate Indian culture," he said. "On the New Year, every person, every organization, takes a resolution to do something better, to become better in the coming year, said the Prime Minister.

"This new Omicron variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists. Every day they are getting new data and steps are being taken based on their suggestions," the PM said.

India's vaccination numbers are rising, and this shows the innovative zeal of our scientists and the trust of our people, he said. Individual alertness and discipline are a "big strength" of the country in the fight against the new variant of coronavirus, he said. "It is our collective strength which will defeat corona.

We have to enter 2022 with this sense of responsibility," the Prime Minister said. In his address, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the Group Captain Varun Singh - who was briefly the sole survivor of a horrific chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel. Modi referred to a letter that emerged a day after the crash - written by Group Captain Singh - who had been awarded the Shaurya Chakra in September - to his alma mater to "inspire children who might feel they are meant to be mediocre". "... innumerable sons of Mother India, today, touch these heights (referring to the Air Force motto 'touch the sky with glory') every day and teach us a great deal. One such life was that of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was in that ill-fated helicopter that crashed this month," the PM said.