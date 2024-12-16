209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Winter Session of the Assembly on Monday, accused the Opposition of turning a blind eye to violence against Hindus in Sambhal in the state. Yogi Adityanath stated that 209 Hindus have been killed in communal incidents in Sambhal since 1947.

Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the history of violence in the region, saying, “Riots started in Sambhal from 1947 itself. One person was killed in 1947, six more in 1948. Between 1958 and 1962, several riots took place, and five people were killed in 1976. In 1978, 184 Hindus were burnt alive in mass violence, leading to curfews lasting several months. Riots continued into the 1980s, which claimed more lives -- one in 1980, one in 1982, and four in 1986. Violence persisted in 1990-1992, with five deaths, and in 1996, with two more deaths.”

He accused the Opposition of remaining silent during these incidents.

"Since 1947, 209 Hindus have been killed in Sambhal, but not a single word was spoken for the innocent victims. Those shedding crocodile tears today never stood for justice back then," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also recounted the horrors of the 1978 riots, alleging that a Hindu moneylender who had provided loans to locals was targeted, along with others who had sought refuge in his home.

“They were surrounded, brutally attacked and murdered in the most inhuman ways. Yet, Opposition leaders dare to talk about harmony today,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath also pointed to Uttar Pradesh's improved law and order situation under his government. Citing NCRB data, Yogi Adityanath said, “From 2017 onwards, there has been a 97–99 per cent reduction in communal riots in Uttar Pradesh. There have been no major riots in the state since 2017, unlike during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure from 2012 to 2017, when 815 communal riots occurred, leading to 192 deaths. Between 2007 and 2011, under the BSP's rule, there were 616 communal incidents with 121 deaths.”

He also criticised Opposition parties for attempting to create tension over religious matters, particularly in Sambhal.

Referring to recent developments, he said, “On the court’s instructions, a survey was conducted peacefully in Sambhal on November 19, 21, and 24. However, tensions escalated on November 23, following provocative speeches delivered during Friday prayers. The atmosphere deteriorated after that.”

Responding to Leader of the Opposition, Yogi Adityanath said, “Even historical records like the Baburnama mention the destruction of a Harihar temple to build a structure. The Puranas also state that Sambhal will be the site of the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The survey, being conducted under the court’s direction, will reveal the truth.”

He also talked about the historical and cultural connections of the region, asserting, “Even today, many in Sambhal, including Pathans and Sheikhs, acknowledge that their ancestors were Hindus. This ongoing conflict is between Indian and foreign Muslims, this is a struggle for supremacy, not faith.”

CM Yogi accused the Opposition of trying to mislead the public. “The truth cannot be hidden forever. We have said that a judicial enquiry will be conducted and eventually the truth will come out,” he said.