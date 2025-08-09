218 challans issued in Dharamshala for illegal parking in a day

Dharamshala: In a major crackdown on unruly parking, Kangra District Police issued 218 challans for illegal parking across the district in a day, police said. During the 24-hour drive that ended on Wednesday, a large majority of vehicle fined included those parked along the roads, especially in high-traffic areas.

The police have raised concerns that haphazard roadside parking is not only disrupting smooth traffic flow but also posing serious safety risks to pedestrians and motorists alike.

The situation is particularly alarming in McLeodganj, a key tourist hub, where narrow roads and heavy footfall already strain the local traffic system. “Disorderly roadside parking is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” the police said, adding that surveillance through Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been intensified and offenders are now being penalized with challans, vehicle seizure, and other legal actions.