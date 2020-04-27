25% nursing homes to be shut in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to shut down 348 private nursing homes in Mumbai after the authorities failed to open the Centres despite several warnings.

The registrations of these nursing homes, accounting for around 25 per cent of the total healthcare facilities in the city, will be cancelled, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had also issued a circular to all private medical practitioners to re-open their clinics to provide services to patients with chronic diseases and other non-coronavirus cases by following the guidelines of social distancing and other universal precautions.