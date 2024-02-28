3 Bihar Opposition MLAs ‘crossover’

Patna: In fresh trouble for Bihar's opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan', three MLAs of the Congress-RJD combine on Tuesday sat with the treasury members inside the state assembly.

The drama unfolded in the post-lunch session when RJD's Sangita Kumari, besides Murari Gautam and Siddharth Singh (both Congress), were seen entering the assembly behind Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also the state BJP president.

They sat on the ruling side, upon being signalled by Choudhary to do so, and legislators of the ruling NDA thumped their desks in approval. The episode comes about a fortnight after three RJD MLAs deserted the party on a day its senior leader and former Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary got voted out in a no-confidence motion, and the new government headed by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, with BJP as an ally, won the trust vote.

