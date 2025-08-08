3 cops suspended for youth’s suicide bid in custody

Jajpur: Three police personnel of Balichandrapur police station in Jajpur district were suspended over an alleged attempt by a 28-year-old youth to end his life by consuming poison inside the police station after being subjected to custodial torture.

Sub-Inspector Chinamaya Prusty, ASI Durgesh Nandini Dey and Constable Debendra Banara were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty, said Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal. The victim, identified as Rabindra Mallik, a resident of Mahipur village in Barachana block, consumed poison inside Balichandrapur police station on August 3 after he was allegedly thrashed mercilessly and stripped by the cops in police custody. He was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Following the incident, the Jajpur SP ordered an inquiry into the allegations. A probe was then conducted by Jajpur Road SDPO Laksmidhar Swain on Wednesday.

“Mallik had a bottle of pesticide with him when he was taken to the police station. The police personnel, who were on duty, did not check him properly. Hence, investigating officer (IO) of the case Chinmaya Prusty, Diary Charge Officer (DCO) Durgesh Nandini Dey and Constable Debendra Banara, who remained as sentry duty on the day, were suspended for negligence in duty, ” he said.

Based on the inquiry report by the Jajpur Road SDPO, the three policemen were suspended, the SP said, adding the victim was released on bail after being discharged from SCB Medical on Thursday.

Notably, Rabindra’s physically-challenged father Maheshwar and a neighbour Namita Malik were allegedly attacked by his cousin Badal Malik with a sword on Sunday. In order to save his father, the victim threw hot water at Badal. Following the fight, Badal filed an FIR in Balichandrapur police station against Rabindra. The victim along with Namita also lodged a counter complaint. However, acting on Badal’s complaint, police picked up Rabindra and detained him for interrogation. The victim was reportedly beaten up mercilessly and forced to strip in the police station. His family members were also not allowed to meet him. Unable to bear the torture, Rabindra consumed poison in the lock-up room.