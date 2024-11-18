3 elephants electrocuted in Sambalpur

Sambalpur : Three elephants, two adults and a calf, were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a power line at Buramal forest in Sambalpur district. It seems the elephants came in contact with the live power line laid by poachers to trap wild boars to protect crops, a forest official said. A special team of forest officials rushed to the spot for an inquiry.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susant Nanda, termed the incident as “unfortunate.” “There was negligence on the part of the patrolling team and field officials of the area,” he said. The Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Sambalpur, has been asked to conduct a thorough probe and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, Nanda said.

This is the third such incident in Rairakhol area of Sambalpur. Nanda said action should have been taken against the poachers by the staff in the area.