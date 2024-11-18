  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

3 elephants electrocuted in Sambalpur

3 elephants electrocuted in Sambalpur
x
Highlights

Three elephants, two adults and a calf, were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a power line at Buramal forest in Sambalpur district.

Sambalpur : Three elephants, two adults and a calf, were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a power line at Buramal forest in Sambalpur district. It seems the elephants came in contact with the live power line laid by poachers to trap wild boars to protect crops, a forest official said. A special team of forest officials rushed to the spot for an inquiry.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susant Nanda, termed the incident as “unfortunate.” “There was negligence on the part of the patrolling team and field officials of the area,” he said. The Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Sambalpur, has been asked to conduct a thorough probe and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, Nanda said.

This is the third such incident in Rairakhol area of Sambalpur. Nanda said action should have been taken against the poachers by the staff in the area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick