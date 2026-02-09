  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

3 found dead inside car on Delhi's flyover

  • Created On:  9 Feb 2026 7:40 AM IST
3 found dead inside car on Delhis flyover
X

New Delhi: Three people, including a woman, were found dead inside an abandoned car on the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call was received regarding a car parked on the flyover, they said.

On reaching the spot, emergency personnel found three people dead inside the vehicle, following which police, along with a forensic team were informed and the area was cordoned off, they said.

According to the police, the deceased include two men and a woman.

No visible external injuries were found on the bodies and all valuables were intact, the police said.

Prima facie the case appears to be a suicide. However, further probe is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths, they said.

Tags

New DelhiPeeragarhi FlyoverTriple DeathsAbandoned CarSuicide Investigation
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Halle Berry disappointed over missing out on Avengers: Doomsday, open to future return

The 59-year-old actress, who played Ororo Munroe between 2000 and 2014, admitted she was saddened by her absence from the much-anticipated film, which will reunite several actors from the X-Men universe.

Halle Berry disappointed over missing out on Avengers: Doomsday, open to future return

National News

More
Share it
X