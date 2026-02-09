3 found dead inside car on Delhi's flyover

New Delhi: Three people, including a woman, were found dead inside an abandoned car on the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call was received regarding a car parked on the flyover, they said.

On reaching the spot, emergency personnel found three people dead inside the vehicle, following which police, along with a forensic team were informed and the area was cordoned off, they said.

According to the police, the deceased include two men and a woman.

No visible external injuries were found on the bodies and all valuables were intact, the police said.

Prima facie the case appears to be a suicide. However, further probe is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths, they said.