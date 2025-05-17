3 held for kidnapping minor girl in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested three accused, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old girl, police said.

The minor girl was rescued within three hours of operation, police added on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Gagan and Sandeep, residents of Badarpur, Delhi, and Zahida, a resident of Kiranki, located in Sohna block of Gurugram.

According to the police, on Wednesday, a man filed a complaint at the Sohna Sadar police station regarding the kidnapping of his daughter.

Upon receiving this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Sadar police station in Sohna, Gurugram.

Police took prompt action in the matter and recovered the kidnapped girl safely from Badarpur within three hours and nabbed the kidnapper.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused Gagan kidnapped the girl with an intention of getting the victim married to his younger brother, police said.

Apart from this, the crime branch team of the Manesar police have also arrested three accused with illegal weapons.

According to the police, the accused were wanted in the case of kidnapping and attempting to murder a person from Jhajjar with the intention of killing him.

The accused were identified as Nitin, Arjun, and Devender, all residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana.

The police team has recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

A case was registered against them under the relevant sections of the Arms Act at Gurugram’s Sector-10 police station, police said.