3 home guards held for looting Rs 9L from bizman

Bhubaneswar: Seven persons, including three home guards and a woman, were arrested for allegedly looting Rs 9 lakh from a businessman in Rayagada district, a police officer said on Tuesday. The three home guards are posted in Bissamcuttack and Kalyansingpur police stations in the district. The arrested woman served as a maid in the businessman's house, police said.

According to police, the victim, identified as T Umma Reddy, was coming to Rayagada from Jeypore with his friends and a driver. Midway, near Rafukana Square, he stopped the vehicle for a discussion with another woman, Radhika Halwa. At that moment, the seven accused intercepted the businessman and forcibly took him and Radhika in their four-wheeler, saying, "Let's go and meet the SP", the complainant alleged.

After a while, Radhika was allowed to get off the vehicle. The accused then threatened the businessman with police action and allegedly looted Rs 9 lakh from him, said Amulya Dhar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rayagada. They later left the businessman on the road and fled the spot, he said.

Following the incident, Reddy filed a complaint at Rayagada police station alleging that he had been robbed. Following the complaint, police investigated and arrested the seven accused, Dhar said. Police have seized Rs 2.83 lakh cash, a Bolero, a bike and six mobile phones from the accused, he added.