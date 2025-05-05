3 of family die in accident

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including a teenager, were killed after a tractor carrying them overturned near Pattamundai canal in Jajpur district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Utsav Dalei (61), his wife Benga Dalei (56) and their grandson Duryodhan Dalei (15) of Charinangal village.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Saturday night when the victims were returning home from their farmland. They had gone to farmland to collect the harvested crop to protect it from getting destroyed during thunderstorm.

The tractor, carrying five persons, overturned near Pattamundai canal at Bahadurnagar. The couple and their minor grandson sustained serious injuries as they were trapped under the tractor following the mishap.

Hearing their screams, locals reached the spot, rescued all the injured, three of them in critical condition, and rushed them to Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared Utsav, Benga and Duryodhan dead. Two others, who sustained injuries, are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

“We have registered a case in connection with the incident. We have seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem. An investigation is underway,” said an officer of Balichandrapur

police station.