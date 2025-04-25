Live
3 Pak nationals, 2 Kashmiris among 5 terrorists identified
Srinagar: Five terrorists, including three Pakistani nationals and two residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been identified, who carried out the horrific attack near Pahalgam town, as authorities ramped up efforts to nab the perpetrators of the worst terror strike to rock the region in nearly two decades.
The investigation agencies identified named three Pakistani nationals -- Asif Fauji (code name Moosa), Suleman Shah (code name Yunus) and Abu Talha (code name Asif), said people aware of developments.
Two other Valley based operatives -- Adil Guri, a local from Bijbehara in Anantnag who went to Pakistan in 2018, and Ahsan, a resident of Pulwama who also went to Pakistan in 2018 -- were also identified, said the people cited above.
The Kashmiri operatives recently infiltrated into India after getting years of training in Pakistan, but Fauji and Shah were operating in Jammu and Kashmir for some time and were involved in previous attacks as well, including in Poonch, said the investigators.
The terrorists involved in Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow asked civilians, particularly men, to prove their religion by reciting Islamic prayers or showing physical markers such as circumcision, according to a preliminary investigation by central agencies based on survivors' testimonies.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have already released sketches of three suspects and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh each for information on them.
One of the attackers has been identified by central intelligence agencies as Moosa – a code name – who, the officer cited above said, was also most likely involved in the May 2024 attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch.