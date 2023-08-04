Live
Just In
3 soldiers injured in J&K’s Kulgam encounter
Srinagar: Three soldiers have sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Halan forest area in the higher reaches of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.
“Three jawans got injured in the encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment. Search in the area intensifies,” police said.
The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.
After security forces cordoned off the area, hiding terrorists started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces leading to the encounter.
There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.