Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter
x

3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Highlights

At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, according to authorities.

Srinagar: At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, according to authorities.

The encounter is underway in Manihal area.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, total three terrorists killed, operation is going on," police said.

On Sunday night, a gunfire erupted between terrorists and security forces afterthe area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under fire that triggered the encounter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X