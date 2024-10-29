3 ultras killed after foiled attack on Army vehicle in Jammu

Srinagar: At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight following an attack on an Army vehicle in the Batal area of border district Akhnoor in Jammu on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred around 7am when the assailants opened fire on the military personnel. During the operation in the area, contact was established with the hiding terrorist, triggering a gunfight, they said. After a heavy exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed and the operation is still underway.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a series of attacks in the past week, after the much-anticipated results of the assembly elections. At least 12 people, including three soldiers, were killed in two terror attacks in Kashmir valley last week.

On October 18, six workers and a doctor from Budgam were killed in a militant attack at the Gagangir tunnel construction site in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

On October 24, terrorists attacked an Army truck at Butapathri near Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, killing three soldiers.

The terror incidents are taking place despite security forces in implementing elaborate security measures in preparation for the Diwali festival season.

Taking note of the rising terror attacks, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on October 24, chaired a crucial Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar to devise a strategy to combat fresh threats, especially attacks on vital infrastructure projects and migrant workers.