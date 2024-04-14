Live
- Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram Launched 'Babai Hotel' in Madhapur
- Tollywood film Director Maruthi Inaugurates Aesthetic Looks Clinic at Kukatpally
- 30 feared trapped as building collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar
- J&K: Woman killed, seven injured in Pulwama road accident
- PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari to hold rallies in Maharashtra
- BJP's Sankalp Patra underlines steps govt will take: Preneet Kaur
- Bhagyashree Bhorse: The rising star making waves in Tollywood
- Ambedkar open degree students celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti
- A person throws stone at Pawan Kalyan in Varahi Yatra in Tenali
- Naidu calls people to end anarchic rule
Just In
30 feared trapped as building collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar
About 30 people are feared trapped inside a building that collapsed in UP's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday evening.
About 30 people are feared trapped inside a building that collapsed in UP's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday evening.
An NDRF team is reaching the incident site while local people have started rescue operations. All senior administrative officers are also reaching the spot.
According to the information, this building is located in the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar. The roof of the building suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon when several labourers were working at the site. Six labourers have been taken out from the debris. However, there is still a possibility of many workers being trapped inside and efforts are being made to extricate the workers from inside.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed officials to reach the spot and provide all necessary help and treatment to the injured persons.
More details are awaited.