34 Delhi bound trains delayed by upto 15 hours

New Delhi : At least 34 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by at least 15 hours due to dense fog in several parts of northern India, Railway officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Northern Railway, the Bhubaneshwar-Anand Vihar Orissa Sampark Kranti Express was delayed by over 15 hours, followed by the Puri-Anand Vihar Neelanchal Express by 13 hours, Lucknow-Meerut Express by 12 hours and the Chennai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Express by eight hours and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express and Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express were both running behind schedule by six hours, followed by the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express by five hours and 30 minutes.

The Lucknow-New Delhi Gomti Express and the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were running late by five hours, while the Chandigarh-Yashwantpur Sampark Kranti Express was delayed by four hours, Howrah-New Delhi Duranto Express by three hours, Howrah-New DelhiPoorva Express by three hours and 15 minutes and the Dibrugarh-Anand Vihar Brahmputra Express by two hours. On Monday, 30 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to heavy fog in northern india.