36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
More than 1 in 3 or 36 per cent young adults, particularly Generation Z, within the legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol, according to a global report.
The report by data analytics company Euromonitor International noted that the growing trend of sobriety among younger consumers is largely driven by a desire to feel healthier and avoid long-term health risks (87 per cent of respondents).
Some (30 per cent) are also avoiding due to practical considerations such as saving money and improving sleep quality (25 per cent).
The report noted the rise in the ‘Zebra striping’ trend as consumers seek to moderate their alcohol consumption.
‘Zebra striping’ refers to a trend where individuals alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages during a single social occasion, creating a pattern that helps moderate their drinking.
Only 17 per cent of respondents reported drinking weekly in 2025, down from 23 per cent in 2020.
Among those who consume alcohol at least occasionally, 53 per cent say they are actively trying to cut back -- up from 44 per cent five years ago. Notably, the share of individuals who never drink alcohol rose by 3 percentage points since 2020.
The report showed that although the global alcoholic drinks industry has reached 253 billion litres in 2024, growth appears to be stagnating.
According to the report, this form of mindful drinking is becoming popular across all ages and demographics, but is especially evident among younger consumers.
However, India is set to see an increase of 357 million litres in alcoholic drinks consumption from 2024 to 2029, making it a leading growth market, the report said.
It also highlighted the growth in the global non-alcoholic market.
While the alcoholic beverages industry was marked by modest global total volume growth of just 0.6 per cent, bringing the total market value to $1.7 trillion in 2024, non-alcoholic spirits sales grew by 17 per cent in total volume, non-alcoholic RTDs by 14 per cent, non/low alcohol beer by 11 per cent, and non-alcoholic wine by 7 per cent.
The adult non-alcoholic drinks market is expected to grow by 24 per cent in total volume terms between 2025 and 2029, surpassing 10.2 billion litres in 2029, the report said.