38.29 crores have taken a holy dip in the Kumbha Mela

- I-T dept raids more than 30 locations in Karnataka
- TN forest dept increases patrolling in Valparai after German tourist killed in wild elephant attack
- Heatwaves hit AP amid rising temperatures across the state
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
A total of 38.29 crore people have taken holy dip during the ongoing Kumbha Mela in Prayag Raj till 8 PM on Tuesday.
Prayagraj: A total of 38.29 crore people have taken holy dip during the ongoing Kumbha Mela in Prayag Raj till 8 PM on Tuesday. According to officials, about 10 lakh Kalpwais and 64.70 lakh pilgrims, making a total of 74.70 lakhs took holy dip at Sangam on Tuesday.
Till Monday, more than 37.54 crores have taken Snan during the ongoing Kumbha Mela, they added.
