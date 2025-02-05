  • Menu
38.29 crores have taken a holy dip in the Kumbha Mela

Highlights

A total of 38.29 crore people have taken holy dip during the ongoing Kumbha Mela in Prayag Raj till 8 PM on Tuesday.

Prayagraj: A total of 38.29 crore people have taken holy dip during the ongoing Kumbha Mela in Prayag Raj till 8 PM on Tuesday. According to officials, about 10 lakh Kalpwais and 64.70 lakh pilgrims, making a total of 74.70 lakhs took holy dip at Sangam on Tuesday.

Till Monday, more than 37.54 crores have taken Snan during the ongoing Kumbha Mela, they added.

