4-day conference on arbitration to be held in Delhi

The Delhi International Arbitration Centre on Thursday said it will organise the third edition of the Delhi Arbitration Weekend in September.

The four-day event, which will be held from September 18 to 21 here, will be addressed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, a statement said.

It said the event will bring together eminent jurists, international arbitrators, institutional representa-tives, legal practitioners, policymakers, and academia from across the globe. The Delhi Arbitration Weekend is designed to foster critical dialogue on recent developments in domestic and international arbitration, and aims to position India as a rising hub for commercial arbitration, the statement said.

Stephen Gageler, Chief Justice of the High Court of Australia, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

The Delhi International Arbitration Centre, established under the aegis of the Delhi High Court, seeks to facilitate resolution of disputes through arbitration.