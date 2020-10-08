4 from BJP, 1 from JD-U in LJP's first list of Bihar candidates

New Delhi: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections, on Thursday released its first list of 42 candidates which included the names of former state Minister and JD-U leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and former BJP leader Usha Vidyarthi, who switched sides on Wednesday.

The list, released here by LJP national General Secretary Abdul Khalik after party supremo Chirag Paswan cleared their names on Wednesday night, also includes the names of several other leaders who defected from the BJP like Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasiya, Rajendra Singh and Ravindra Yadav.

Chaurasiya was earlier the state spokesperson of the BJP, while Vidyarthi was the member of the Bihar Women Commission and Vice President of the BJP state unit, and Rajendra Singh was also a state unit Vice President.

The LJP has fielded Chaurasiya from Sasaram assembly seat, Singh from Dinara, Yadav from Jhajha and Vidyarthi from Paliaganj assembly seat.

It also gave ticket to former Janata Dal-United leader Kushwaha from Jagadishpur assembly constituency of Ara district.

The LJP has also fielded 'muscleman' Hulas Pandey from Buxar's Brahmpur assembly seat. His brother and LJP state Vice President Sunil Pandey had resigned from all posts on Wednesday evening and decided to contest as an independent candidate from Tarari Assembly seat of Ara district.

It has given tickets to nine woman candidates, and most of the district Presidents of the party also figure in the first list.

The LJP, which decided to go solo in the Bihar Assembly elections, plans to contest on 143 of the state's 243 seats.

The BJP and JD-U have decided to contest on 121 and 122 seats, respectively. The BJP has given 11 seats from its quota to Mukesh Sahni-led VIP, while the JD-U has given seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha from its quota.

The three-phase elections will be held on October 28 (71 Assembly seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). Counting of votes will be held on November 10.