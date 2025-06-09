4 held in gang-rape of two minors; BJD seeks stringent action

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal, led by former minister Snehangini Chhuria, has demanded stringent action in the abduction and gang-rape of two minor girls in Golonthara police station area in Ganjam district. This criminal act is a stark reminder of the urgent meed to address the deteriorating law and order situation and ensure the safety and dignity of women and children in Ganjam district, the BJD leaders said in a memorandum to Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

“We are writing to you with a sense of profound shock, anguish and outrage over the horrific abduction and alleged gang-rape of two minor cousins within the jurisdiction of the Golanthara police station,” the memorandum said.

The BJD leaders, who included the sitting MLAs and former MLAs, urged the SP to expedite the investigation into the Golanthara incident and ensure a clear and strong message is sent that such monstrous acts will not be tolerated.

The BJD also demanded strengthening of intelligence gathering to neutralise criminal elements and prevent such heinous crimes from happening in the future. The memorandum said the BJD will be closely monitoring the progress of the case and will not rest until justice is delivered to the victims and their families.

Among others, Berhampur Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei, former MPs Rajashree Mallick and Chandra Sekhar Sahu and former MLAs Ramesh Chandra Choupatnaik, Bikram Panda and several others were part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police on Saturday arrested four persons on the charge of raping two minor sisters in Ganjam district. The four accused were nabbed while trying to escape from the State, the Berhampur SP said, adding they were booked under different sections of BNS and POCSO Act. He said while the accused youths were in the age group of 21-22 years, the cousins were 13 and 14 years old. The incident took place at a village in Golanthara police station area on June 3 when the sisters were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony.

The incident came to light on June 5 when the mother of one of the survivors reported the matter to the police, who subsequently arrested the four accused in a series of raids.

The SP said that one of the accused was an acquaintance of a girl. He took the two girls to a place, where the four youths allegedly gang-raped them, and later dropped them near their village. Police said the statements of the survivors were recorded. Their medical examinations have been conducted. Both the girls were produced before the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for

counselling.