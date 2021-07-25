Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

4 IEDs recovered in J&K's Kupwara

Bomb disposal squad defuse the IEDs found in J&Ks Kupwara district
x

Bomb disposal squad defuse the IEDs found in J&K's Kupwara district

Highlights

Security forces recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from J&K's Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

Security forces recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from J&K's Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

The IEDs were recovered from Nadernagh Avoora village of Kupwara by a joint search party of police and army's counter-insurgency unit Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon and search operation, police said.

"A bomb disposal squad has been brought in to defuse the IEDs. Search operation is still going on," a police officer said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X