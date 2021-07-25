4 IEDs recovered in J&K's Kupwara
Highlights
Security forces recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from J&K's Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.
The IEDs were recovered from Nadernagh Avoora village of Kupwara by a joint search party of police and army's counter-insurgency unit Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon and search operation, police said.
"A bomb disposal squad has been brought in to defuse the IEDs. Search operation is still going on," a police officer said.
