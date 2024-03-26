4 members of interstate drug syndicate nabbed in Delhi, heroin valued over Rs 80 cr seized

New Delhi : With the arrest of four men, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday claimed to have busted an interstate drug cartel and recovered 15 kgs of Heroin, valued over Rs 80 crore.

The accused were identified as Dilli Ram (31), Prakash Poudyel (30), Arjun (27), all residents of Manipur and Sanjay Kumar Saha (53), a resident of West Bengal.



The officials said that the seized contraband of drugs was bought from Manipur while Prakash Poudyel, Dilliram and Arjun indulged in illegal drug trafficking for the last three years.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that a team was working on information that an interstate narcotic drug cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Delhi when on March 21, specific information was received that members of a gang had collected a big consignment of Heroin from Manipur.



It was also revealed that they would deliver this consignment of heroin to the Delhi based contacts near Rajghat Bus Depot towards Kashmiri Gate, Delhi between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m on March 21.



“Accordingly, a trap was laid and Poudyel, Dilliram and Arjun were nabbed. A total of 15 kgs heroin was recovered from their possession,” said the DCP, adding that on their instance Saha was also arrested from West Bengal.



On interrogation, all the accused disclosed that they are members of a drug syndicate involved in trafficking drugs from cross-border Myanmar side to different parts of India.



The DCP said that due to superior quality and the economical rates in comparison to narcotic drugs earlier manufactured in traditional areas of licit opium growing areas in the country, narcotic drug trafficking has increased from neighbouring countries.



“Further interrogation of arrested drug suppliers is in progress to identify their remaining associates and members of the syndicate,” the DCP added.

