40 Years highest rain in Delhi. Rain plays havoc with normal life

New Delhi: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc on numerous states across the country, including Delhi. The situation has deteriorated in hilly North Indian states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and others.The rivers are completely overflowing. The strong gust of water has destroyed many shops and houses.Rain in the national capital Delhi has also broken the record of 40 years.

Following the breaking of a four-decade-old record due to severe rains in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said through Twitter that all ministers, mayors, and officials from our government will visit those areas. They will visit areas where residents are experiencing difficulties as a result of waterlogging caused by severe rainfall in the city.The Delhi CM has directed all department personnel to remain on the ground and give the victims with the required amenities and protection.In fact,it is raining heavily in Delhi since Sunday morning, on the second day of the first monsoon rains.

It rained in the Delhi suburbs of Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Meanwhile, the Standard Observatory Safdarjung in Delhi reported that 153 mm of rain fell until 8.30 a.m, the highest total in a single day since 1982. Rain has exacerbated the situation in Gurgaon, which is close to Delhi.In several places, the water is more than knee deep. As a result, people are having difficulty in moving.People are also dealing with traffic congestion in several places. Aside from that, more than 20 Northern Railway trains have been impacted by severe rains thus far.

Landslides have occurred in a number of locations across Himachal Pradesh as a result of heavy rainfall.This caused property damage and killed five individuals. Three family members were died when a home fell after a landslide caused by rain in Shimla's Kotgarh region.The deceased have been named as Anil, his wife Kiran, and their son Swapnil, according to authorities.A lady died when the landslide wrecked a temporary dwelling near Kullu town. In another incident, a person was buried alive following a landslide in Chamba's Katian tehsil on Saturday night.

In the previous 36 hours, the state has seen 13 landslides and nine flash floods. Until Sunday morning, 736 highways were restricted to traffic, and 1,743 transformers and 138 water supply schemes were disrupted.National Highway 21 is closed for 6 miles. There have also been reports of stores being washed away in Manali, automobiles being carried away, and agricultural land being destroyed in nullahs in Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba as a result of flash floods.Several roads in Shimla districts have also been blocked. All major rivers, including the Ravi, Beas, Satluj, and Chenab, are in spate, and tourists and travellers have been advised to avoid travelling during heavy rains and to avoid going near the river. Due to severe rains, Mandi district Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chowdhary has decided to keep all schools and institutions closed on Monday.

On Saturday and Sunday morning, the intense Monsoon rains persisted throughout the Northwest Himalayan area. Due to this, many roads were blocked due to landslides and many people were trapped.The Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand and the NH-9 in Kumaon were both closed due to landslides near Chhinka.Five of the 11 passengers were rescued when their vehicle went down a hill in Gular, Tehri district, while six others are still missing. The collision occurred on the Srinagar-Badrinath route, according to the State Disaster Response Force.

The Badrinath roadway is constantly being interrupted by falling debris and rocks from the hill near Chhinka. The water level of the Bhagirathi river in Uttarkashi has risen as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall. A section of the wall at Joshiada was damaged by river erosion."Government departments have been instructed to be vigilant, and citizens have been advised to exercise caution," authorities stated. The rains have caused waterlogging and traffic jams.Roads were blocked in the hilly areas and many roads were damaged. Meanwhile, waterlogging has been reported throughout Haridwar city, where a large crowd of kanwariyas has gathered to collect Ganga water at this time.