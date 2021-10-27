41 Pregnant Women Succumbed Of Covid And 149 Lives Were Affected In Kerala

According to state Health Minister Veena George, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 41 pregnant women in Kerala since the virus first appeared in the southern state one and a half years ago. She told the Kerala Assembly throughout questioning period that there had been 149 Covid positive people who had committed suicide in the state.



TJ Vinod, a Congress legislator, had asked the state's health minister an inquiry about it. Ms George said according to data from the districts, the sickness has claimed the lives of 41 pregnant women throughout the state. Moreover, 149 patients who were infected with the virus committed suicide.

In response to a question from Congressman Mathew Kuzhalnadan, she stated that according to records, the results of the latest sero prevalent scientific study undertaken by the state health department and comparable surveys performed by the leading medical body ICMR appear to be same.

The sero positive rate in Kerala was 0.33 per cent, 0.88 per cent, and 11.6 per cent in May, August, and December of 2020, respectively, as per to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study data, and 44.4 per cent in May 2021, according to the state Health Minister. While the state performed the sero incidence survey in August-September of current year, it had grown to 82.61 per cent.

She said the growth in the state's sero positive rate was predicted and could be related to advancements in immunisation and people's lifestyles, and noted it was a consequence of the state government's efficient COVID-19 control activities.

According to the results of the state study, a bigger proportion of the population in the state has developed pandemic resistance. It also stated that 17% of the whole population was still susceptible to the sickness, according to Ms George.

According to the report, the coastal people had the highest sero prevalence rate of 93.3 per cent throughout all groups of people who had obtained two doses of vaccination.