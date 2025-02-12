45 crore devotees visit Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had predicted that this year’s grand Mahakumbh would set a historic record with 45 crore devotees. His forecast proved right 15 days before the event’s conclusion. By 8 AM on February 11, the official count had surpassed 45 crores, with nearly 50 lakh devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam that morning alone.

With 15 days remaining and two major bathing festivals yet to occur, the total number of bathers is expected to surpass 50-55 crores.

The sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati continues to witness an overwhelming surge of faith and devotion. Saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims from all walks of life are taking the holy dip, fulfilling the vision that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had foreseen even before Mahakumbh began.

Even after the three significant Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami—the enthusiasm and devotion of pilgrims remain unwavering. Millions continue to arrive from across India and the world, drawn by the spiritual magnetism of Prayagraj. The fervor of faith persists even beyond the last Amrit Snan as devotees flock to the sacred banks of the Sangam.

By Tuesday morning, 49.68 lakh people had taken a holy dip in the Triveni, bringing the total count of bathers past 45 crores. Among them were 10 lakh Kalpvasis and saints and devotees from across the globe, further solidifying Mahakumbh 2025 as an unprecedented spiritual spectacle.